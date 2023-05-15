Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Are Married

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are married! Long revealed the happy news on the May 9 episode of his podcast Life is Short.

Recalling his time filming Barbarian, Long said that he started falling in love with his now-wife while in Bulgaria, where the pair were shooting the horror film.

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife," he told guest Kyra Sedgwick. "She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with… set visits. I like to separate the relationship... But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

The 44-year-old added, "It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes. It was the best."

Bosworth, 40, also seemed to confirm the nuptials by giving viewers a glimpse of what looked like a wedding band, worn with her engagement ring, during an Amazon Live video with Long on May 15.

ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

The couple's engagement was confirmed to ET back in March, with a source sharing that both Long and Bosworth were "thrilled" to be getting married.

"They are both thrilled, and their loved ones are incredibly happy for them," the source said. "They make an amazing couple and they're so excited."

Bosworth and Long first sparked engagement speculation when she wore a diamond ring on that finger to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

John Shearer/WireImage

The couple later confirmed the news in April, in an Instagram post shared by Long, who wrote, "She said YES… to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions ;) My favorite person is now also my favorite guest on my favorite podcast! One day the incredibly talented @katebosworth will be on this podcast and talk about her years of memorable acting performances but on THIS episode we mostly talk about… the events that lead up to her agreeing to spend her life with this very VERY lucky podcast host."

He continued, "It felt like a leap to talk about something so personal so publicly but I’ve found that the scary things become much easier when you commit to the truth… and to a partner as loving and safe as Catherine Ann Bosworth. We named this podcast 'Life is Short' because it’s a dumb pun (I love dumb puns) but also because I liked saying it out loud and hearing the reminder to live each day as fully as possible. I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep. I cherish the days we’ve had and the ones to come 💛💍 Listen to 'Life is Short' wherever you listen to podcasts. Or click the link in m’ story. OR go to @lifeisshortpodcast. Thank you for listening and to all the regular listeners for being so sweet and supportive today 🙏."

Bosworth also took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement, sharing a series of pictures flashing her ring, along with a special message for her fiancé.

"These things are funny to announce. How to do this right? He’s going the distance? I’ve got a Blue Crush? He’s just THAT into me? I’ve won a date with…??? Ok you get it," Bosworth wrote while referencing some of her films.

"We thought it might be nice to share our joy in a conversation you all can listen to, on my future husband’s @lifeisshortpodcast 💛 So if you would like to be in the room with us (sort of!) & hear our story, the link is in my bio. 💍 If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. ✨ @justinlong I am so grateful it’s you," she added.

Bosworth and Long were first rumored to be together in 2021 when they worked together on the film House of Darkness.

The pair have remained fairly private about their relationship. In April, they were spotted mid-kiss while lounging on a Hawaiian beach, which confirmed rumors of their romance for the first time. That same month, Long had gushed about his girlfriend on The Viall Files podcast -- though he didn't mention Bosworth by name, he did confirm he had found "the one."

After a series of outings and various podcast appearances, the couple made their romance Instagram official last May.

This is Long's first marriage. Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, her husband of nearly eight years before she filed for divorce in 2022.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore Calls Ex Justin Long and Fiancée Kate Bosworth the 'Ultimate Couple'

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Confirm Their Engagement

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Are Engaged

Drew Barrymore Calls Ex Justin Long and Fiancée Kate Bosworth the 'Ultimate Couple' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery