Justin Theroux is staying fit during the coronavirus pandemic with his adorable dog, Kuma.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old actor shared video of himself doing pushups on his Instagram Story, though his loving pit bull kept interrupting to lick him on the face. Theroux clearly didn't mind, continuing on with a huge smile on his face, then eventually stopping to cuddle him.

But it wasn't just Theroux's dog that undoubtedly brought a smile to his followers' faces. Theroux was wearing a Britney Spears tank top during the workout, while sweating to MC Serch's "Back to the Grill."

"Great workout," Theroux wrote. "Thanks Kumz."

Theroux is clearly attached to the hip when it comes to Kuma, whom he adopted in June 2018. In October, he brought her to the Lady and the Tramp premiere in New York City.

"I bring her everywhere," he said. "When people tell me I can't bring her in, then I apologize and leave."

"We've all read the studies, they lower your heart rate, people live longer apparently, but yeah," he said about having a dog. "I think she's comforting. I don't ever have to look across the room at her and wonder if we're still on the same side."

