Justin Timberlake is taking on his latest dramatic role in Reptile, an upcoming crime thriller from writer-director Grant Singer.

In the film, a young New England real estate agent is found dead in a grizzly crime scene, leading local law enforcement, led by Benicio Del Toro's Detective Nichols, to speculate on who in her life may have committed the brutal murder -- and unravel some secrets in his own life along the way.

Nichols is aided in the case by his wife, Judy, played by Alicia Silverstone, on whom the detective tests out his theories on the case -- as well as bite mark patterns.

"I'll go with the boyfriend," Nichols says in the trailer, focusing on Timberlake's character as he and his fellow investigators place wagers on who they think committed the murder.

"I've got the friend," Detective Dan Cleary (Ato Essandoh) speculates, referencing a shady-looking pal of the victim, played by Sky Ferreira.

"I'll take the weirdo," says another detective, played by Michael Beasley. The "weirdo" in question is a scary-looking stranger, played by Michael Pitt, who Timberlake's character claims showed up at his house and refused to leave, just a few nights before the murder.

"And I'm going with the ex-husband," Eric Bogosian's character says of Karl Glusman, who plays the victim's ex.

Watch the full trailer below:

The film also stars Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher and Matilda Lutz.

Reptile is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Following that, it will be released in select theaters on Sept. 29, before debuting on Netflix on Oct. 6.

