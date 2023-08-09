In the world of John Wick, The Continental hotel chain is sacred ground, a place where assassins and hitmen can find a safe haven and everyone follows the number one rule: no "business" is conducted on the property.

Now, fans of the franchise are getting a look into the origin of the New York City branch of the safe haven hotels in The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The three-part series -- developed, written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons -- is set in the 1970s and centers on a younger version of Winston Scott (The Flight Attendant star Colin Woodell), the character portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick films.

"The suit doesn't make a man," Winston muses in the trailer. "It's what's inside the suit that counts."

In an effort to save his brother, who's stolen something "very important" to the city's high-powered crime lords, Winston gets pulled deep into the world of The Continental and has to fight his way to the top of the establishment where he will eventually reign supreme.

Watch the full trailer below:

Executive producer Basil Iwanyk said of the show, "The four Wick films take place over a three-month span. John is either chasing, or being chased. There has been no time to take a breath, to allow the audience to dig deeper into the world and its denizens. In our show, The Continental, we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world. Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe. Action that’s crazy cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of '70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for. This show will look/sound/smell cooler than any show out there."

The series also stars Ayomide Adegun -- playing a younger version of Charon, the role originated by the late Lance Reddick -- Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres with "Night 1" on Sept. 22 on Peacock. "Night 2" debuts on Sept. 29, with "Night 3" concluding the trilogy on Oct. 6.

