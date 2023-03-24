Lance Reddick Calls 'John Wick 4' Co-Stars 'Family' in One of His Final TV Appearances Before His Death
Lance Reddick spent his final days promoting his film, John Wick: Chapter 4, with his close-knit co-stars.
Reddick died suddenly on March 17 at the age of 60, and in one of his final interviews, he spoke about what the cast of the action flick meant to him.
In a clip from Friday's pre-taped episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Reddick is a guest on the show alongside his John Wick 4 co-stars, Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane.
"Family's such a huge theme in this particular film more than any others," shares Reddick, who played hotel concierge Charon in all four films in the franchise. "You see it with the three of us, how it's not just the family that you're born into, but the family you've created. We really are family."
ET spoke with Reeves at the film's premiere earlier this week where he emotionally opened up about his late friend and co-star.
"Lance is a very beautiful person and special artist," Reeves said. "His grace and dignity, his shining light of character was just something really special."
After his sudden death last week, Reddick's rep released a statement to ET.
"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," read the message. "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."
John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters on March 24.
