It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, both posting tributes to Instagram.

"10 years ain't enough!" Timberlake captioned a carousel of photos and videos of them together. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

Biel reposted her husband's tribute in her Instagram Story, adding "Ten years ❤️" atop the photos.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in Italy on Oct. 19, 2012.

Ahead of their milestone anniversary, Biel opened up about the couple's love story at the premiere of her true crime series, Candy.

"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she told ET in May. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

She continued, "It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times palatable."

