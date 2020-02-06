Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly are making some time for a stylish date night.

The country music couple hit the streets of the Big Apple on Wednesday evening for a night out on the town amid the hustle and bustle of the star-studded New York Fashion Week.

The cute pair -- who tied the knot in October 2017 -- have largely kept a low profile throughout their relationship, so their chic NYFW outing was particularly special for the duo.

While they mostly skirted around paparazzi to try to keep to themselves, Musgraves couldn't help but shine in a fiery, shimming orange blazer and matching flared pants. Meanwhile, Ruston went a bit more casual in a full-length brown coat, a light purple hoodie over a black beanie and black slacks with loafers.

The outing was more than just a date night, however. Musgraves was also getting some work in, as the two attended the launch party of her collaboration with Boy Smells on a new "Slow Burn" candle line. The party was held at the Public Hotel in Manhattan.

Musgraves and Ruston have both been open about how their difficult schedules as touring musicians has been a challenge they've had to overcome.

However, it seems like the pair are quite comfortable with just staying in, relaxing, and keeping their romance to themselves.

ET spoke with the country songstress at a premiere screening of her Amazon Prime Video special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, in New York City in November, and she opened up about her and Ruston's Christmas plans, which they often try to keep "as low key as possible."

Addressing how they handle their hectic schedules and occasional distance, Musgraves explained, "You have to respect each other, respect each other's space, and just make the effort.

"We're both independent, we both love what we do, but at the end of the day you just gotta both make the effort to come back together and it always benefits from that," she added.

Check out the video below for more on the couple.

