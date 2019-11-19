Kacey Musgraves may have a massive musical Christmas variety special coming soon, but it seems the singer's own real-life holiday plans are about as laid back and cozy as it gets.

The country singer attended a screening of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, in New York City on Tuesday, where she shared details about how the special came to be.

"Yeah man it's just crazy to think this, what started as a really tiny little idea," the "Rainbow" singer explains. "We were like 'What if we took my old Christmas album that I made a few years ago... What if we brought it to life and you know old school sort of tv special with comedy, visually stimulating sets, but make it about the music you know and it turned into a reality?'"

The star also opened up to ET about her Christmas plans with her husband, Ruston Kelly.

"It's different every year because we tour a lot," Musgraves shared. "So we have to roll with the flow, trade off families now that [we're] married."

However, the singer said that she and her hubby -- with whom she tied the knot in October 2017 -- usually spend their holiday "as low key as possible."

"There's nothing fancy," she added. "It's all sweatpants, hanging out with dogs, eating just whatever I can fit in my mouth."

A low key holiday will be a change of pace for the busy couple, who have both been touring this year. So how do they make their hectic schedules work?

"You have to respect each other, respect each other's space, and just make the effort," she explained. "We're both independent, we both love what we do, but at the end of the day you just gotta both make the effort to come back together and it always benefits from that."

A beautiful bouquet of pink roses is also always a nice touch. Musgraves shared a snapshot of her husband's sweet surprise to her Instagram story, writing, "Damn, I've got a good one."

"He's definitely nicer than me," she joked. "Like, hands down, he's a nicer person than I am for sure."

Musgraves added that he sent the flowers "just because," and also to celebrate her new holiday special.

Though it started small, her new star-studded Christmas special will be anything but. Everything about it is next-level and spectacular and is, itself, a celebration of the Christmas season.

The special will include comedy sketches and musical numbers with a slew of celeb guests and friends including James Corden, Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Ray and Zooey Deschanel, and the biggest star of them all, Musgraves' grandmother. "This is Nana's special we're just all in it," she shared. "I'm in her special so she's made that really clear."

The celebrated singer said that she found the project "challenging at times," her favorite part of the special is how many different types of experiences she got to have.

"First and foremost I'm a songwriter but it is fun now and then to be pushed outside of your comfort zone," Musgraves shared. "[For this special,] I was singing, acting, dancing. I'm a triple threat now!"

"I think some of my favorite moments were the comedy bits -- getting to stand alongside and learn from a pro like Fred Armisen or James Corden -- and then sing with some of my favorite musical people," Musgraves said.

While Musgraves basks in the glow from her star-studded new show, she's also celebrating another milestone. Her album Golden Hour is featured at No. 6 on Billboard's best albums of the 2010s list. "It felt good just to see it be received with a lot of positivity and love across genres," the star said of the honor. "That's nothing you expect as an artist but it was really beautiful."

With all of these projects and accolades, the singer said she's looking forward to getting a chance to just "live life" for a while -- meaning fans might not be getting new music in the new year.

"I need to fill up the song bank again," Musgraves shared. "I'm going to travel for fun for once… I'm excited to fill the inspiration tank back up, because that always serves me right. Whenever I let myself pause [and] take a second, I benefit from that, and that's kinda what I need."

"I love being at home hanging out with my horse, hanging out with my husband, and that always gives me song ideas," she added.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show debuts Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

