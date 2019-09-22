Mandy Moore has arrived!

The This Is Us star looked angelic -- and also gave off Kacey Musgraves vibes -- while stepping onto the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The first-time Emmy nominee wore a pink-and-red custom Brandon Maxwell dress featuring a plunging neckline and had her brunette locks teased to perfection.

She accessorized with multiple rings and drop earrings, and kept her beauty look fierce with a dramatic smokey eye.

Celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher shared a glamorous shot of Moore on Instagram on Sunday.

"And.... She’s already a winner for me❤️💕," Streicher gushed. "@mandymooremm in custom @brandonmaxwell #EmmyNominee #thisisus #STRIIIKEhair thanks for the support @garnierusa @t3micro @tangleteezerus #T3pro #FabulousHair."

It's a big night for Moore, as she's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rebecca Pearson on the NBC drama. ET spoke with Moore hours after she received her nomination, which she described as "pretty bonkers."

"I had, like, 65 text messages and I thought, 'Oh no, did the show not get nominated and people are bummed out and they're reaching out to say I'm sorry?' I opened the first one from my husband and it just said, 'You did it.' And there were, like, 10 exclamation points," she said. "I think I just looked at it and was like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait...' I called him because I was like, 'I don't understand what this means.' I could not wrap my head around it."

