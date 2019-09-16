Mandy Moore is giving her fans the gift of music!

After teasing the release of some new tunes over the last few months, the singer and This Is Us star dropped her first song -- and accompanying music video -- in over a decade.

The single, "When I Wasn't Watching," is a low-key pop-rock track that serves as an impressive showcase for the star's vocal talents.

The poignant song seems to tell the story of a person whose life's dreams and aspirations somehow got away from them, and they are trying to reclaim lost time.

"Where was I when this was going down?/Maybe sleeping in, maybe outta town?/ I spent my whole life waiting patiently/ Convinced it all would come to me My favorite version of me disappeared," Moore sings. "So where was I when this was going down?/ Assumed the world would come around."

This is Moore's first new original music since the release of her 2009 album, Amanda Leigh.

She also previously gave fans a taste of her musical talents when she released her own cover of Little Feat's "Willin'" in 2017, as part of the soundtrack for This Is Us.

In August, Moore opened up to ET about her upcoming projects and hinted at what her new music would sound like.

"New music is coming out sooner rather than later," Moore told ET’s Keltie Knight at a "Pancakes with the Pearsons" brunch event in honor of This Is Us' nine Emmy nominations on Aug. 21. "Not this week, but soon."

As for what fans can expect from the tunes, Moore shared that the upcoming music is deeply personal. "[It’s] a little mix of everything,” she dished. “A lot of self-realization -- coming to terms with where I am in life these days."

Check out the video below to hear more.

