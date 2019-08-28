Mandy Moore remembered someone special from her past on Wednesday.

The This Is Us actress posted a photo of ex Adam Goldstein, aka DJ AM, along with a touching message marking the 10-year anniversary of his death.

"It's been 10 years. There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting," she wrote alongside a photo of the late DJ pointing at a rainbow. "I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs. Miss you every day but today is always hard."

The 35-year-old actress dated Goldstein back in 2007. Wilmer Valderrama chimed in on her post, adding praying hands and sad face emojis.

DJ AM was part of the group Crazy Town for several years and struggled with drug addiction. In 2009, he was found dead in his Soho apartment in New York City. He was 36. The New York Medical Examiner revealed that his death was ruled an accident caused by "acute intoxication" from a combination of cocaine and prescription drugs.

Following his shocking death, Moore -- who flew to AM's side in 2008, when he and Travis Barker were involved in a plane crash in South Carolina that left four dead -- released a statement about how devastated she was.

"I am absolutely heartbroken," Moore expressed at the time. "For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend. To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones."

