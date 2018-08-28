Mandy Moore will always have a special place in her heart for Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein.

On the ninth anniversary of his death, the This Is Us star -- who dated the artist back in 2007 -- paid her respects to her former boyfriend and dear friend with a special Instagram post.

"9 years. I miss you every day, Adam. #djam," the 34-year-old actress wrote on Tuesday alongside a smiling photo of the late DJ, who died on Aug. 28, 2009. Moore and DJ AM dated for two months, yet the two remained closed following their separation and stayed in touch during the DJ's difficult times.

DJ AM, who was part of the band Crazy Town for a number of years, struggled with drug addiction for many years, and in 2009 was found dead in his Soho apartment in New York City at the age of 36. The New York Medical Examiner revealed that his death was ruled an accident caused by "acute intoxication" from a combination of cocaine and prescription drugs.

Following the shocking news of his death, Moore -- who in 2008 flew to AM's side when he and Travis Barker were involved in a plane crash in South Carolina that left four dead -- released a statement about how devastated she was.

"I am absolutely heartbroken," Moore expressed at the time. "For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend. To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones."

Respected by the music industry, DJ AM collaborated with a slew of artists like Papa Roach, Will Smith, Babyface and Barker, who worked together under the name TRV$DJAM. Meanwhile, Barker also took to Instagram Story to share a photo of the two, writing, "#DJAMFOREVER."

Instagram Story

RELATED CONTENT:

Anne Hathaway and Mandy Moore Plan a 'Princess Diaries' Reunion!

Mandy Moore Reveals Her Wedding Dress Will Be Anything But the Typical Bridal Style

Mandy Moore's Off-Duty Look Is the Outfit to Live in During the Weekend

Related Gallery