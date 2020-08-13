Following in each other's footsteps... literally! Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne are one another's "solemates" and proved it with some matching ink.

On Wednesday Gerber, 18, posted a birthday tribute to Delevingne, 28, on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy Birthday to my solemate @caradelevingne," she captioned a photo of her and Cara's feet "hugging."

Gerber also shared another photo of the two feet with the word "solemate" tattooed on the inner soles, tagging Delevingne.

Kaia Gerber/Instagram Stories

Kaia Gerber/Instagram Stories

The two models have been spending a lot of time together as of late, and have been posting pics of one another.

Gerber recently shared a photo of Delevingne wearing a sweatshirt with her face one it. She also posted a pic of her with Delevingne at a recent Black Lives Matter protest. "The best protest buddy," Gerber captioned the image.

Kaia Gerber/Instagram Stories

Splash News

