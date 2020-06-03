Cara Delevingne Says She Identifies as Pansexual 

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her sexuality. In a new interview with Variety for Pride Month, the 27-year-old actress and model reveals that she identifies as pansexual.

"I always will remain, I think, pansexual," Delevingne shares, meaning that she is attracted to a person regardless of their sex or gender identity. "However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person -- and that's that. I'm attracted to the person."

Delevingne came out as bisexual in 2015 and shared in 2018 that she identifies as gender-fluid. The model was most recently in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, though the pair recently split after nearly two years of dating.

"I've always felt bad for anyone I've ever been in a relationship with," Delevingne tells Variety. "It's very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it's why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things."

When it comes to being open about her sexuality, however, the Carnival Row star is proud to be taking a different approach.

"Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don't have to apologize or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost," she shares.

"Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn't hiding anything anymore," she adds. "And the person I hid it from the most was myself."

See more on Delevingne in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lili Reinhart Comes Out as 'Proud, Bisexual Woman'

Cara Delevingne Tells Fans to ‘Stop Hating’ on Ex Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Cara Delevingne Tells Fans to ‘Stop Hating’ on Ex Ashley Benson After She Was Spotted With G-Eazy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery