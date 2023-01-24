Kaia Gerber Reveals the Modeling Advice Mom Cindy Crawford Gave Her -- and Weighs In on 'Nepo Baby' Chatter
Watch Austin Butler Celebrate His Golden Globes Win With a Kiss …
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie Durin…
Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are on a Break, But Not Broken…
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral: Highlights From the Emotional Memo…
Axl Rose on Wanting to ‘Do Right’ by Lisa Marie Presley and Fami…
Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Son Benja…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Close Friend on Rumors of Graceland Court B…
Jeremy Renner's ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Co-Star Hugh Dillon Shares …
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Lisa Marie Presley's Death and Opens Up…
Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayn…
Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring in 'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin…
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: Sarah Ferguson Delivers Poem Dedi…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Kylie Jenner Shares Correct Way to Pronounce Son Aire’s Name
Lauren London Explains Why She Felt 'Safe' Returning to Acting f…
The Blackwood Brothers Share Special Meaning Behind Elvis Inspir…
Mother knows best -- and when it comes to modeling, the saying couldn't be more true of Kaia Gerber's famous mom, Cindy Crawford.
As the latest cover star of Elle's February 2023 issue, the 21-year-old model shed light on the wisdom her supermodel mom shared with her about the industry when Kaia was starting out as a teenager.
"Be on time. Take the time to learn people’s names, and be nice to everyone," Kaia tells the magazine. "If you’re not grateful and happy to be there, there’s someone who would be. Even when I was really tired, or wanted to go home, or felt lonely, I would remind myself how lucky I was."
Plus, Cindy had a regret her daughter could learn from. "Another thing she told me is, 'I wish I had written more down,' because you think you’re going to remember these amazing moments forever, and one day, it’s hard to even know what shoot that was, where it happened, and when," she says. "And so I wrote it down; I journaled."
As the daughter of one of the most iconic runway figures of all time -- plus dad Rande Gerber, Casamigos co-founder and nightlife entrepreneur -- Kaia was mentioned in the "Nepo Baby" piece featured in New York Magazine's December 2022 issue, highlighting an array of celebrity offspring who may have benefited from their parents' status and access in Hollywood.
What say Kaia?
"I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for. My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with," she says.
The burgeoning actress, who recently appeared in Babylon and has more projects in the works, adds, "With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art. Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind."
As she concludes, "Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it."
RELATED CONTENT:
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Attend Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Kaia Gerber Poses for Austin Butler Poolside on Mexico Vacation
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Vacation in Mexico With Her Family
Inside Kaia Gerber's 21st Birthday Party & Why Austin Butler Missed It
Related Gallery