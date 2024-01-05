Kaitlyn Bristowe is expressing her disappointment in her ex. On the latest episode of her Off the Vine podcast, the former Bachelorette slammed Jason Tartick following their split, claiming he's using "the victim mentality" to "garner sympathy."

"I personally thought Jason and I were in such a good space," Bristowe said. "He came over the other day and I gave him a house tour... We speak kindly about each other. We had the best time at Chris Harrison's wedding, so I think I get really confused. I'm a little bit disappointed."

"It's really disappointing to me the way that Jason's kind of leaning into the victim mentality, because I don't want to dismiss that he's hurting. I don't want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting, but I have talked to him so openly and honestly," she added. "We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another. The word disappointed keeps coming up. I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative... to garner sympathy for themselves."

During the episode, Bristowe discussed her peaks and valleys of 2023, noting of the latter, "Of course a breakup we all know, but honestly the valley has come after it. Like, the after s**t storm of nonsense and noise that comes with this breakup and people not just knowing everything."

"I'm almost feeling so much disappointment in certain people and certain things that I didn't think I would feel and that's been the downfall for me this year," she said. "... I think what's hard too is the opinions of people that I thought were supporters I think really hurt me."

Bristowe's latest podcast came after she faced backlash for hanging out with Tayshia Adams' ex, Zac Clark, on New Year's Eve. After pictures of the Bachelor Nation stars surfaced, people online speculated that Bristowe cheated on Tartick with Clark, who split from Adams in 2021.

"Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor," Bristowe commented on a fan page's Instagram post. "Y'all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!"

Bristowe addressed the situation further on her Instagram Story, writing in part, "I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame On. YOU... I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It's hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe."

