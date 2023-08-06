Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are calling it quits. After more than four years together the formerly engaged couple announced their split on Instagram on Sunday.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," the joint statement began. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

They went on to address the two dogs that they share, saying, "Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

"Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."



Bristowe and Tartick concluded their statement, saying, "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

Bristowe and Tartick also took to their respective Instagram Stories to share photos from their relationship and ask for kindness from social media commentators.

Speculation about the pair's romance began earlier this year, when fans noticed Bristowe and Tartick hadn't posed with each other on social media in a while. Tartick last made an appearance on Bristowe's Instagram on July 6, while the former Bachelorette last popped up on her now-ex's feed on June 19.

Things escalated in late July when Bristowe posted, and promptly deleted, an apparent reaction to the relationship speculation on her Instagram Story.

"I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven't even been able to process things for myself," she wrote in the since-deleted post. "Have a f**king heart. You're scaring me with your comments and demands. I'm almost worried about YOU."

While the post didn't stay up for long, Bristowe took to her feed shortly thereafter to share a screenshot of the lyrics of her song, "If I'm Being Honest," which she released back in 2020. Bristowe previously confirmed that the song is about her 2018 split from Shawn Booth.

"Just 'cause I'm an open book don't mean you get the whole story / And if I'm being honest / I'm not always as tough as I seem / And I can I have my moments / But words can get the best of me / And the words that I say to myself / Are the ones that hit the hardest," the lyrics read.

She then posted a video of herself working out, which she captioned, "Gotta toughen up if I’m gonna fight the noise."

Bristowe and Tartick connected in late 2018 after she and Booth called it quits. Tartick, who first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, exclusively told ET in January 2019 that he was taking Bristowe on a date. They got engaged in May 2021.

