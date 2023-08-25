Shawn Booth is responding to news of his ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe’s recent breakup from Jason Tartick.

On the latest episode of his In the Boothpodcast, the 36-year-old Bachelor Nation star shared that he "just heard that she’s now broken off her engagement."

"Hopefully, she figures out what she wants and can get to a place where she’s happy," he said. "It’s, obviously, very tough to go through a breakup and then put it out there for the world to see — that adds a whole other layer… I feel for her for that."

Booth and Bristowe met and got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette in 2015, and ended their romance in November 2018.

Bristowe and Tartick connected in late 2018 after she and Booth called it quits. Tartick, who first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, exclusively told ET in January 2019 that he was taking Bristowe on a date. They got engaged in May 2021 and announced their split earlier this month with a joint Instagram statement.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," the joint statement began. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

They went on to address the two dogs that they share, saying, "Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

In a recent episode of Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, the former Bachelorette spoke with therapist Jenny Wise Black about struggling with her relationship with social media in the wake of the breakup.

"I'm going through a breakup with someone I was engaged to," Bristowe shared. "Now we both are public figures, we both came from the same show. We have all these followers who we've let in and we've invited them into our lives and our relationship and our home, what we're doing morning, afternoon, and night. It's become part of business, but also I feel I'm supposed to entertain."

She added of the breakup, "It's a loss, it's grief. You're going through the thought of losing somebody, all of these big emotions and now these people are on the other end of this phone, expecting you to share it with them while you're going through it."

The podcaster admitted to "holding so much responsibility" to her online followers and fans and said that it's been "affecting my mental health so much."

Bristowe confessed to having a fear that her fans will "hate" her and that she will "lose all the support."

