Kaley Cuoco Helps Rescue an Injured Baby Seal on Thanksgiving

Kaley Cuoco's love for animals knows no bounds!

The Big Bang Theory star spent her Thanksgiving helping rescue an injured baby seal she and new husband Karl Cook came across on the beach. Cuoco took to Instagram on Thursday to share the heartwarming story with her fans.

"So here’s what I’m grateful for ... at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain," she explained, alongside a video of the rescue. "I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him. They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving!"

"A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!! 😭 my heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their Thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need," Cuoco continued. "Doesn’t get better than that ♥️ 🌊 🎥 @bricuoco."

The actress later posted a beautiful sunset photo of her family on the beach. "Happy Thanksgiving. I have so much to be grateful for it’s overwhelming... my family, new family, new husband, fabulous friends, incredible job, all my 4 legged children... this life ! 🧡," she captioned the pic.

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in a stunning wedding in June, and five months later, they're even more in love.

"I know some people say it shouldn't change, it should be the same, but you know for me it did," Cuoco told ET earlier this month at the Stand Up for Pits comedy benefit show in Los Angeles. "I'm just so happy to come home to him everyday. He's my dream guy."

Cook agreed, adding, "It's great. I think... you learn to [be] better together and that's the joy."

At the heart of the pair's relationship is their love for animals.

"We're lucky that we both share the same love for animals," she gushed. "That's kind of what brought us together in the first place. So, we have a lot in common."

