Kaley Cuoco is fiercely independent.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star is one of the highest-paid actresses on television and knows that she is more than capable of taking care of herself. Cuoco covers the November "Mind Issue" of Women's Health, where she opens up about her relationship with her husband, Karl Cook, and how she doesn't "need" him for financial security.

“I like knowing that I’m [financially] set, because I’ve taken it upon myself to do that," she says. "I like to tell my friends, ‘Always make sure you have your life going, and that you’re number one, so that anyone who comes into it -- husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll -- that’s just an added bonus to whatever you’re creating.’ I don’t need Karl for anything. If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too.”

Cuoco and the 27-year-old equestrian, son of billionaire Scott Cook, began dating in late 2016, getting engaged in November 2017 and tying the knot this past June. Their relationship was built on having a lot of the same "outlooks on life," and him not knowing that Cuoco was a big-time Hollywood star.

“We bonded a lot over having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating," she details. "He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there’s all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah. And he’s just the opposite.”

“It was great because he never kissed my a** at all, and he never cared about any of that," Cuoco continues. "He loved that I loved horses. It became a big talking point for us.”

Cuoco has always been candid about her relationship and marriage to Cook. This past weekend, the actress opened up to ET about the possibility of starting a family soon.

“I’m definitely – I’m not there yet,” she said when asked if she and her Big Bang Theory alter ego, Penny, feel the same way about kids. “I’m not quite there yet but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids. But I’m a worker bee right now -- kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children.”

