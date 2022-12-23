Kaley Cuoco is loving her pregnancy glow! The 37-year-old Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram late Thursday night to share some precious pictures with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and her growing baby bump.

In the photos, Cuoco is wearing a floral maternity skirt with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and red velvet loafers.

The actress is all smiles as her Ozark actor boyfriend gives her belly a kiss and holds her tight.

"🌱 🦄 🎀 🎄 @tommypelphrey ❤️❤️ thank you @claudcraig !" Cuoco captioned the photos.

The couple are expecting their first child together -- a baby girl -- in the New Year.

She got some love from her celebrity pals in the comments.

Amanda Seyfried wrote, "That’s gonna be a good baby."

Katharine Foster, who welcomed son Rennie in February 2021, wrote, "Maybe he will share Rennie’s birthday! ❤️❤️🙌🙌"

Earlier this month, Cuoco shared photos from her 37th birthday celebration, praising Pelphrey for his support.

"This birthday week has been so special… So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies and overall making me feel incredibly loved," she wrote. "You know who you are 💖 and to my forever bud @tommypelphrey for being a true partner. I feel super blessed and at moments undeserving. My 💜 is full."

