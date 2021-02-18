Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards.

The Vice President of the United States virtually addressed viewers with an uplifting message and expressing how Latin music has brought the nation closer together.

"Good evening, tonight we celebrate the Latino artists of our nation and our world. In a time of so much uncertainty so much loss, your music has brought us solace and strength," Harris began. "As we work to beat this virus and rebuild our economy, we need that spirit of hope that artists inspire. We need that spirit of resilience that frontline workers demonstrate each and every day and we need that spirit of unity that keeps our communities together even when times are tough."

"Doing your part is the best prize. So thank you to Univision, thank you to the musicians and artists. and thank you all for being the change," she concluded.

Prior to Harris and Joe Biden's inauguration, a number of Latino artists, like Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more, encouraged people to vote and head to the polls. Jennifer Lopez also performed "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" on Inauguration Day.

