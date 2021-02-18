Marc Anthony and Daddy Yankee sure know how to light up a stage. The global superstars performed their hit salsa single, "De vuelta pa’ la vuelta" at Thursday night’s Premio Lo Nuestro. See the full list of winners here.

It marked the first time the king of salsa performed with the king of reggaeton, and the historic moment included a slew of vibrant backup dancers and electrifying pyrotechnics.

Before taking the stage Anthony took a moment to pay tribute to Johnny Pacheco, a Dominican-American musician, composer, bandleader, and record producer, who popularized salsa in the United States. He died on Feb. 15 at the age of 85.

"Tonight we want to recognize and thank one of the pillars of salsa music," Anthony addressed viewers at home. "He was a musical genius that just recently left us, Johnny Pacheco. Without you there would be no salsa. Your music was the soundtrack of my life while I lived in New York. Thank you for your music. We know there's a big party in heaven."

"De vuelta pa’ la vuelta" was released in December and has become a fan favorite as it fuses classic salsa with reggaeton beats.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve wanted to work together. It was such an experience to see Yankee dive into my world," Anthony told ET in a statement. "He is a force to be reckoned that has set so many precedents in the Latin music scene. Now with this song, we have the opportunity to unite our voices, highlight our culture and honor our Latino roots."

On Tuesday, the Guinness World Records awarded Anthony with his third GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most Premio Lo Nuestro awards won by a male artist with a total of 24 wins.

"I’m speechless! The first thing that comes to mind is my team. Especially during this time, you realize you do not get anywhere alone," Anthony wrote on social media. "I am feeling so many emotions. When I found out about this Guinness World Records record title, my heart skipped a beat. I just hope that everyone who has dedicated their life to making this happen feels as special as I do. Esto sigueeee!"

