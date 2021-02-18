Premio Lo Nuestro is already a star-studded affair!

The annual Latin music awards ceremony is being held at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. Hosted by Chiquinquirá Delgado, Jose Ron and Yuri, a slew of artists have taken the stage, or virtually from home, to accept their award, make passionate speeches, and entertain the audience with their stellar performances.

Read on for some of the biggest moments from Premio Lo Nuestro 2021. Here's the complete 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro winners list.

Armando Manzanero Tribute

The night kicked off with an emotional tribute to the late composer and singer, who died at the age of 85 in December from the coronavirus. A number of singers praised Manzanero before Alejandra Guzmán, Lila Downs and Yuri beautifully sang his hits "Voy a Apagar La Luz," "Te Extraño" and "Adoro." Arthur Hanlon accompanied the ladies on piano.

Maluma Raises the Temperature

The Colombian singer took the stage to debut new songs off his album #7DJ (7 Days in Jamaica). Maluma delivered a melody of tunes, which included "Agua de Jamaica," and "La Burbuja," followed by "Hawái."

Marc Anthony Honors Johnny Pacheco

Anthony took a moment to pay tribute to the salsa icon, who died on Feb. 15 at the age of 85.

"Tonight I want to honor and thank one of the pillars of salsa music, a musical genius who recently died. The great maestro Johnny Pacheco," Anthony said in Spanish, adding that without Pacheco salsa music wouldn't exist.

"And without salsa, I don't know who I would be," Anthony continued. "Your music was the soundtrack to my life while I grew up in New York. You were always with me… Thank you for all the memories, Mr. Pacheco. Thank you for the music. We know there is a party in heaven. Tonight, on this stage, and forevermore we will sing in your honor. I love you, maestro."

Following Anthony's words, Gilberto Santa Rosa performed a tribute.

Natti Natasha's Epic Pregnancy Reveal

Viewers were taken by surprise when the singer showed off her baby bump during her performance of "Antes Que Salga el Sol" with Prince Royce. Natti looked regal in a white, off-the-shoulder pantsuit, white gloves and gloves. She glowed on stage, and received a special congratulations from Royce as they concluded the song.

This will be Natti's first child. She announced her engagement to longtime manager Raphy Pina earlier this month.

Gloria Trevi Receives Premio a la Trayectoria Award

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album, Tu Angel de la Guarda, and hit, "Pelo Suelto," Trevi put on a show! She took the stage in a silver, shimmering mini dress to belt out "Pelo Suelto" and "Cinco Minutos."

She was then joined by Ivy Queen to sing "Todos Me Miran," "Grande" and "Gloria," with a whole group of dancers in black and hot pink ensembles.

