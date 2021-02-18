Selena Gomez has made her Premio Lo Nuestro debut, but it wasn't what fans were expecting. Viewers were promised a performance by Gomez and Rauw Alejandro at the awards show on Thursday -- but the segment was pre-taped.

Gomez wore a silky, shimmering dress for the taped rendition of "Baila Conmigo," and was seen against a fiery red and orange backdrop by herself. Alejandro was then seen in his own space with a blue backdrop. The visuals were similar to what was featured in the pair's music video -- which had fans wondering whether the pair even taped anything new for the performance.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment. "I really thought Selena was gonna be at the award show," one user wrote. "@Univision y’all played me. You should of just said it was a video premier."

The pre-taped performance comes just weeks ahead of the release of Gomez's first Spanish-language EP Revelación, which is set to drop March 12. Earlier this month, she made her return to Latin music with the personal and empowering track "De Una Vez." She followed up with the release of "Baila Conmigo" soon after. Both "De Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo" were produced by Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gomez said that creating a Spanish album has been something she has "wanted to do for 10 years."

"Because I'm so, so proud of my heritage and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she shared. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

This year's Premio Lo Nuestro is held live from AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Going into the show, J Balvin led the pack of nominees with 14 nominations, followed by Maluma with 12. Camilo received 10 nods, with Ozuna earning eight, and Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Natti Natasha, Sebastian Yatra and Sech garnering seven each.

See more on Premio Lo Nuestro in the video below.

