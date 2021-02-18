Maluma brought Jamaica to Premio Lo Nuestro! The Colombian singer performed hits from his new album #7DJ (7 Days in Jamaica) at the awards show on Thursday night.

Sporting a pink buzzcut, Maluma began his performance with "Agua de Jamaica" before transitioning into "La Burbuja." Then he slowed things down for a rendition of "Hawái."

The performer, who earned 12 nominations at the latin music awards show, will also perform a regional Mexican hit during this year's PLM.

"Hawaii de vacaciones, mis felicitaciones... "🎶🎶 ¿Están cantando junto a @maluma? pic.twitter.com/UdCIL2WjCZ — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 19, 2021

In an Instagram Live last month, Maluma said that #7DJ was a "very special project for me."

"I have been working on it for a very long time," he explained, adding that it stemmed from his trip to Jamaica and was meant to be released before Papi Juancho, which was released in August.

In an interview with ET back in April, Maluma opened up about his trip to the island and how it inspired his song, "Amor De Mi Vida," which he wrote when he was feeling "so sad and so mad" over not being able to fly in to attend the GRAMMYs, where he was nominated. Then, his perspective changed.

"I started thinking of all the things that I already have in my life, starting with my family, starting with all the simple and basic things that I have. In that moment, everything changed... I started to understand my priorities in life," he explained. "My priorities cannot be just only [being] No. 1 and charting on Billboard every week."

This year's Premio Lo Nuestro is held live from AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Going into the show, J Balvin led the pack of nominees with 14 nominations, followed by Maluma with 12. Camilo received 10 nods, with Ozuna earning eight, and Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Natti Natasha, Sebastian Yatra and Sech garnering seven each.

