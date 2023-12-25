Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Expecting Baby No. 3

Kane and Katelyn Brown announced some big news on Christmas. The couple is expecting their third child together! They announced the news in an adorable Instagram post.

The couple shared a family picture with their two daughters, 4-year-old Kingsley Rose and 1-year-old Kodi Jane. Kingsley smiled big while holding a sonogram. The caption reads, "Last Christmas of 4 🎄❤️ Merry Christmas everyone!!"

Kane and Katelyn have been married since 2018. Last March, Kane praised his wife to ET when it came to adjusting to baby No. 2.

"It's awesome, man. My wife's a Superwoman, so she's got her sleeping through the night," Brown said in awe. "It's been an awesome transition."

He also talked about how Kingsley felt about being a big sister.

"You know, she kisses her all the time, but she doesn't realize she's putting her weight on her," he said with a laugh. "But yeah, she's killing it [as a big sister]."

When Kane spoke to ET in May, he said he and Katelyn were working on new music together.

"We're putting a studio in the house right now, so we're gonna put the babies to bed and just work on some music," he said.

"There ain't nothing we're gonna say no to," he also shared when asked if an album of duets could be in their future.

