Kansas City Chiefs Cancel Practice After Lineman B.J. Thompson Goes Into Cardiac Arrest

kansas city chiefs defensive lineman b.j. thompson
Ric Tapia/Getty Images
By John Breech, CBS Sports
Published: 11:48 AM PDT, June 6, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman B.J. Thompson went into cardiac arrest during practice but was later in stable condition.

The Kansas City Chiefs were forced to postpone practice on Thursday after a medical emergency that occurred at the facility, the team announced. 

The Chiefs didn't offer very many details on the situation, but according to NFL Media, a player -- defensive lineman B.J. Thompson  -- had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance after he went into cardiac arrest after suffering a seizure during a special teams meeting. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs' medical staff responded to the situation immediately and Thompson is now in stable condition at the hospital. 

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman B.J. Thompson went into cardiac arrest during Thursday's practice. - Ric Tapia/Getty Images

The Chiefs were set to hold their final offseason training activity (OTA) of the week after practicing on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the situation, the Chiefs canceled all team activities scheduled for Thursday and they postponed a Thursday media session until Friday. 

Thompson is the Chiefs' 2023 fifth-round pick out of Stephen F. Austin, and appeared in one game in his rookie season.  

The Chiefs will be back on the field for next week for their mandatory minicamp, which runs June 11-13. After minicamp, the team will be off until training camp starts in late July. 

This story originally published to CBS Sports on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

