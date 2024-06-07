When it comes to BJ Thompson, the Kansas City Chiefs got some fantastic news on Friday. Thompson's agent, Chris Turnage, told NFL Media that the defensive lineman is awake and responsive.

The positive prognosis comes just one day after Thompson had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the team facility. The 27-year-old suffered a seizure that caused him to go into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting on Thursday morning, according to NFL Media. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs' trainers and medical staff responded to the situation immediately, which allowed Thompson to quickly get the treatment he needed.

As recently as Thursday night, Turnage had said that Thompson was still unconscious, so the fact that he's now awake is obviously huge news.

Thompson is in his second year with the Chiefs after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in one game during his rookie season.

The Chiefs were set to hold their final offseason training activity (OTA) of the week on Thursday after practicing on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the situation, the Chiefs postponed all Thursday activities until Friday.

The Chiefs also still have a mandatory minicamp, which will run June 11-13. After minicamp, the team will be off until training camp starts in late July.

This story originally published to CBS Sports on Friday, June 7, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: