Kanye West Gets Birthday Love From Chaney Jones Amid Breakup Rumors

All of the lights are on Chaney Jones' birthday tribute for Kanye "Ye" West

In honor of the rapper's 45th birthday on Wednesday, Jones shared a photo montage to her Instagram, chronicling her and Ye's various outings together. "Happy birthday baby," she captioned the post. "I love youuuuu."

While Jones made it clear she has love for the Grammy winner, her tribute comes amid rumors that their romance is no more.

A source recently told ET, "Things between Kanye and Chaney fizzled out" after four months of dating.

"They were never super serious to begin with," the source said. "He has been doing his own thing and has been dating around since his divorce with Kim [Kardashian]."

"[Kanye] is trying to do his own thing and surround himself with people that make him happy and figure out what he wants in a partner before completely settling down," the source added.

The pair was first spotted together in early February when they stepped out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. The model drew particular attention as she bears a striking resemblance to Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

In March, the Donda rapper made headlines when he gifted Chaney a very special Birkin bag. A source told ET at the time that West "purchased an extremely rare version of the Birkin bag for Chaney Jones for $275,000 from Privé Porter."

That wasn't the first time West had given out Birkin bags as gifts for his girlfriends. In early February, West bought baby Hermès Birkin purses for his ex-girlfriend Julia Fox -- as well as for several of her pals -- as a birthday gift. West sparked a romance with Fox shortly after his ex-wife began dating Pete Davidson.

