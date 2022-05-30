Another lawyer has stepped down in Kanye "Ye" West's divorce case from his ex, Kim Kardashian. According to new court docs obtained by ET, on May 26, Samantha Spector filed a motion to be relieved as counsel for West in his divorce case with Kardashian.

As for the reason, Spector said, "There has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," leading her to file the motion and step away from the couple's ongoing divorce proceedings.

It was also noted in the docs that Spector served West the motion and has communicated with him through his new attorney, Deborah Hong, as well as via email and through the mail.

"Attorney has communicated with Ms. Hong, an attorney-at-law, who has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed to him," Spector stated in the motion.

The famed divorce attorney, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr. Dre, took over the case earlier this year, after West fired Chris Melcher ahead of Kardashian's March hearing, which declared her legally single -- a victory in court for the beauty mogul.

That same month, A source told ET that West was looking to put a formal custody agreement in place for he and Kardashians four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

"Kanye has told his lawyer he wants a more formal custody agreement with Kim. The two currently have nothing in place, but Kim has the kids, and Kanye is allowed to see them whenever he wants, within reason," the source said. "Kanye feels he’s not been getting enough time with his children and if his lawyer can’t work something out with Kim will go to court.”

On Friday, the rapper brought up his custody battle with Kardashian, who first filed for divorce from West in Feb. 2021, in his new song "True Love" featuring late rapper XXXTentacion, and West didn't waste any time making his feelings known about how he feels when it comes to visiting his kids.

West dropped these lyrics in the first verse -- "Wait, when you see the kids? I'll see y'all tomorrow. Wait, when the sunset? I see ya'll tomorrow. Wait, when I pick 'em up? I feel like they borrowed."

He didn't end there. "When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a bar code. Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though. Wait, who got the kids in those. What are those?" The rapper also asked in one of his verses, "I only see three kids, who watchin' Chicago?"

West also rapped, "Daddy in Nebraska. Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo," referencing the notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

West previously addressed his relationship with Kardashian in January on his diss track, "Eazy," in which he made references to his ex and famously took aim at her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

While West and Kardashian are still locked in a custody battle amid their ongoing divorce, Kardashian has maintained that she's trying to "take the high road" when it comes to her ex.

"As hard as it can be sometimes, I try to ignore it, and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road!" Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres in March.

RELATED CONTENT

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Kissing in PDA-Filled Video

Kanye West Raps About Custody Battle With Kim Kardashian in New Song

Kim Kardashian Sarcastically Calls Kanye West's Rap Song 'Very Classy'

‘The Kardashians’: Kim Apologizes to Family for Kanye West's Behavior This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery