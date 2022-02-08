Though Kanye "Ye" West and his ex, Kim Kardashian, may have recently hashed out their differences on social media, the 44-year-old rapper seems to still have his estranged wife on his mind.

Ye was spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu on Monday night with Chaney Jones. The model was the spitting image of Kim, sporting wavy long black hair, a blue eye mask, a black full-bodysuit and lace-up thigh-high heeled boots.

Backgrid

In fact, Chaney's entire Instagram account could be a Kim doppelgänger page, as she's seen posing in looks reminiscent of the 40-year-old reality star and mother of Kanye's four children. However, it's unclear whether Kanye and Chaney were on a date together. He has recently been romantically linked to actress Julia Fox, who was spotted out in New York City on Monday, wearing a Yeezy jacket and toting the Birkin handbag Kanye gifted her for her birthday.

For Kanye's night with Chaney, he showed off his muscular biceps in a black tank top and jeans that he paired with tall boots. Jones later joined him for a party at The Nice Guy.

Backgrid

While Kanye and Kim might currently be at odds, this hasn't stopped the "Praise God" emcee from interacting with her friends and family.

Travis Scott was also spotted at Nobu with Kanye on Monday, just days after welcoming his second child with Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner. The two rappers were later photographed in the same car together, heading to the party at The Nice Guy.

Backgrid

Also at the Nice Guy soiree was Kim's sister, Kendall Jenner. The model was not photographed interacting with her brother-in-law, but rather attended the celeb-packed event with her pal, Hailey Bieber.

Backgrid

It's been tense between Kim and Kanye recently. Last week, Kanye called out the reality star's decision to make a joint TikTok account for her and their 8-year-old daughter, North West.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" Kanye wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Kim did not take kindly to the public airing of grievances and took to her Instagram Stories shortly thereafter to call out her ex.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kim wrote, calling herself the "main provider and caregiver" of their four kids.

Kanye followed that up with another post of his own, writing on Instagram, "What do you mean by main provider?"

He has since deleted his posts about Kim, and was spotted out over the weekend with their four children at the Future Brunch.

