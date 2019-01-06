Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are starting a "Sunday Service."

The 38-year-old reality superstar Instagrammed multiple videos on Sunday of Kanye leading a gospel choir through multiple songs including his hits, "Heard 'Em Say," "Reborn" and "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." West appears animated in the videos, smiling as he directs the choir and even taking the mic to sing.

"Our new Sunday Service is starting," Kardashian West tweeted about the videos. "Just hearing music as our Sunday Service was super inspiring. See you next Sunday."

Just hearing music as our Sunday Service was super inspiring. See you next Sunday ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2019

Though a smiling West is always a joy to see, it's the couple's youngest child, daughter Chicago, who stole the show during the videos. In one video, the almost 1-year-old can be heard excitedly screaming "Dada!," and in another, she dances along to the music.

News broke last week that Kim and Kanye are expecting a fourth child together, a baby boy, via surrogate. Aside from Chicago, the two are already parents to their 5-year-old daughter, North, and their 3-year-old son, Saint.

"The couple has always wanted a big family, especially Kim," a source told ET. "She loved growing up with all [her sisters] and Rob. Having big holidays, birthdays and events is what Kim knows and she wanted the same for her own kids."

"Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through," the source continued. "Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

