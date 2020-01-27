Kanye West found his own way to honor the life of Kobe Bryant.

West hosted one of his famous Sunday Services to honor the basketball icon at midnight in Burbank, California, after the GRAMMYs, Billboard reports. Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin were in attendance, with Chance rapping his verse from West's "Ultralight Beam."

Bryant died on Sunday after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. He was 41 years old.

Chance was clearly emotional as he performed.

In a video on Twitter, West is shown singing about how he found out the shocking news of Bryant's death.

"I was driving home/They was leaving your jersey on the freeway, and I just broke down, broke down, broke down," he sings.

Kanye singing about Kobe at #SundayService last night (1.26.20)💛🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nr7GCXB99B — Photos of Kimye Media 🐐👑 (@photosofkimye) January 27, 2020

Charlie Puth also posted video from the service.

Check out more footage from the emotional gathering.

On Sunday, West shared pictures of himself with the late NBA star on Instagram, and also shared a photo of Bryant with Gianna.

"We love you brother," he wrote. "We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave #kobe #rip."

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, also mourned Bryant's death and expressed condolences to Bryant's wife, Vanessa, as well as to the families of the other passengers on the plane who died. Alyssa Altobelli, a teammate of Gianna's, was also on the helicopter, along with her parents, Keri and John Altobelli, who was a baseball coach at Orange Coast College. Also among the victims was Christina Mauser, an assistant coach at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, who previously worked with Bryant on a clinic for WNBA players at the Mamba Academy, as well as Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton Chester.

"My heart is so heavy," she wrote. "No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend."

For more on how fellow celebs and athletes are mourning Bryant, watch the video below:

