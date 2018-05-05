Kanye West Raps About Opioid Addiction on Travis Scott's New Song

Kanye West has nothing to hide.

The 40-year-old rapper opens up about his previous opioid addiction on Travis Scott's new song, "Watch," which was dropped on Friday. The track is also Scott's first song since he welcomed his daughter, Stormi, with West's sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, in February.

"Wanna know how pain feels? I got off my main pills / Bet my wifey stay close, she know I’m on my Bezos,” West raps in one verse. “Opioid addiction, pharmacy’s the real trap / Sometimes I feel trapped, Jordan with no Phil Jack."

The father of three revealed his opioid addiction during his appearance on TMZ Live on Tuesday, sharing that he got addicted to the medication he was provided after having liposuction in 2016.

"Two days before I was in the hospital, I was on opioids. I was addicted to opioids," West confessed. "I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y'all."

"I got liposuction because I didn't want y'all to call me fat, like y'all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding, and made him fly home before me and Kim [Kardashian] got married. I didn't want y'all to call me fat, so I got liposuction, and they gave me opioids," he continued. "And I started taking two of them and driving to work on the opioids."

The rapper said he was finally able to get off opioids on his 2016 Saint Pablo tour, when a member of his team told him the drug "kills genius." "Two days later, I was in the hospital," he said, referring to his Nov. 21 hospitalization after canceling the remaining dates of his tour.

West has made headlines over the past few weeks for his shocking reveals about his personal life as well as his controversial opinions about politics. During her Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, said the rapper will soon clarify his comments to his fans.

"Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever," Jenner shared. "And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way."

"I think that anything he does -- and I just think this is important to say is -- he always does things with really good intentions," she added. "So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready."

