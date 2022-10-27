Kanye West Returns to Instagram Amid Controversies, Says He 'Lost 2 Billion Dollars in One Day'
Kanye "Ye" West is back on Instagram with a new message after the fallout surrounding his latest controversies, including his anti-Semitic comments and controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts.
The 45-year-old rapper and designer lost numerous partnerships, collaborations, and deals in the wake of his comments, including ones with Adidas, GAP, Balenciaga, Vogue, his management team at CAA, and reportedly Def Jam Records.
In his latest post titled "LOVE SPEECH," Ye acknowledged these losses, which have caused him to be knocked off the Forbes billionaires list.
"I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY AND I'M STILL ALIVE," Ye wrote. "THIS IS LOVE SPEECH. I STILL LOVE YOU. GOD STILL LOVES YOU. THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM. THE PEOPLE IS WHO I AM."
He also posted a joke headline, which read, "Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West," captioning the post, "Had to cut ties bro."
It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Ye who debuted his controversial White Lives Matter shirts at Paris Fashion Week, and followed that up with a series of controversies, including multiple anti-Semitic remarks, which caused his Instagram and Twitter accounts to be temporarily locked.
Numerous brands and celebrities, including his ex Kim Kardashian, have spoken out in the weeks since, condemning anti-Semitism and racism.
