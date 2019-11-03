Attendees at Kanye West's "Brunchella" were not happy.

On Friday, the 42-year-old rapper's Sunday Service performed at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, drawing a massive crowd. Although the concert was free, attendees could opt in for a $55 "Brunchella" meal prior to the concert, which was a fundraiser for the church. However, when one concertgoer saw what they were getting for their money, they took to social media to express their outrage and dismay.

"This is the wonderful & COLD brunch BUFFET we are being served by Boil & Roux Br. & the server looked at me crazy when I asked for another pancake," one attendee wrote on Facebook alongside an image of a meager two pancakes, two slices of bacon and a sausage patty on a Styrofoam plate, which was quickly compared to the infamous cheese sandwich at the Fyre Festival on social media. The hashtag #YeezyFyreFestival even began to circulate.

What's going on at Fyre Fest South aka #Brunchella? pic.twitter.com/Aotw4DyCbr — The T.Kae Experience (@TKaeExperience) November 2, 2019

Looks like Ye’s #Brunchella turned out to be BrunchFromHella smh. They need to be ashamed. Those pale sausage patties and stiff pancakes looked like they went straight from the freezer to the microwave. Then there was the fake “VIP area”. Make it right Ye. WWJD? #YeezyFyreFestpic.twitter.com/57FkEzu4nN — That's So Dara (@dmwlkns) November 3, 2019

The pictures of the #Brunchella plates have me in tears. Kanye got y'all again. — Yeetwood Mac (@nmilner88) November 2, 2019

The caterer for the event has released a statement defending their food and service, claiming only one guest was dissatisfied with their meal.

"Lauryn's Fine Catering has been contacted about the poor service and quality of food provided during the event as a paid vendor," the event's caterer shared in a statement to DailyMail.com. "The catering company acknowledges it did not provide adequate food for ONE attendee and a social media post went viral. Any further inquiries or food complaints associated with the event can be directed to Lauryn's Fine Catering."

But the food wasn't only part of the gathering that drew comparisons with the 2017 debacle. Another concertgoer shared photos of the VIP entrance and VIP area, which was, in essence, a small hill nearby.

"Like they really had us hanging out on a hill away from the stage, promised we'd be ushered in later, only to hit us with 'nope.' 😭😭😭!" they wrote alongside an image of the scant offering on Twitter, later adding, "They just need to process refunds quickly. #Brunchella."

Must be nice to be media. Meanwhile... VIP access looked like.. 😭 https://t.co/LKrC7f05hVpic.twitter.com/RldLiJLF8m — Dinma (@retrobeats) November 2, 2019

Like they really had us hanging out on a hill away from the stage, promised we’d be ushered in later, only to hit us with “nope.” 😭😭😭! They even had the white folks HOT, one guy kept throwing around his law degree 😂😂. They just need to process refunds quickly. #Brunchellapic.twitter.com/rhWt3wVNEQ — Dinma (@retrobeats) November 2, 2019

On top of these grievances, West's performance was delayed by an hour and a half. In the meantime, a four-track playlist played on a loop for attendees.

"Kanye West concert in Baton Rouge was supposed to start at 6," another attendee tweeted. "It's now 730 and STILL, no Kanye. Same playlist still on repeat. Slowly losing sanity."

Kanye West concert in Baton Rouge was supposed to start at 6. It's now 730 and STILL, no Kanye. Same playlist still on repeat. Slowly losing sanity. There's a blunt somewhere in the crowd I wish got passed to me. #YeezyFyreFestpic.twitter.com/LTLtQl5eBB — That's Controversial (@muchcontroversy) November 2, 2019

When he did arrive, West, who released his new album, Jesus Is King in October, posed for photos with fans. Chicago, North and Saint were all spotted with their famous father at the event.

