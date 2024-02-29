A nightmare in the skies. Karol G is thankful to be safe after her private jet was forced to make an emergency landing, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports.

The local news affiliate took to Twitter Thursday evening to report on the frightening incident, and were in the air overhead as the jet landed on a runway at the Van Nuys Airport.

The landing came after the flight crew reported that there was a fire in the cockpit, forcing the jet to touch down unexpectedly.

ABC 7 shared video of the landing and footage that appears to show the artist and other passengers deplaning and hugging each other after the eventful landing.

ABC News reports that Karol G's flight departed from Burbank Thursday evening, but didn't make it beyond the Cajon Pass before the pilot reported the emergency and turned the plane around.

The plane made a safe landing at around 9 p.m., and all 16 people on board safely exited.

Karol G is currently on her Mañana Será Bonito Tour. She recently performed in Zapopan, Mexico on Feb. 24, and is scheduled to perform in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Friday and Saturday. It's unclear what impact, if any, this incident will have on her upcoming concert.

The GRAMMY-winner has yet to comment on the incident publicly.

