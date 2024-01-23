Karol G is making her acting debut in the new crime drama miniseries Griselda, and the acclaimed songstress-turned-actress is opening up about why she asked for a smaller role than the creators originally envisioned for her.

The 32-year-old "TQG" singer walked the red carpet at the series premiere in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, where she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about taking on this new challenge.

"I was super nervous," she admitted. "I think they came to me with a different character [to play]."

According to Karol G, the creators "wanted me more in the series," but she felt she wasn't quite ready to tackle that as a burgeoning actress.

"I was like, 'Wait, this is my first time doing this and I think I'm gonna accept something less,'" she explained. "I [wanted] to start learning first."

The singer gleefully recalled how she tried to just embrace the opportunity and pick up every lesson there was to learn.

"I was a little sponge absorbing everything on the set and learning a lot from my other castmates and I'm super happy," she shared. "I think everything is so beautiful. It came [out] so beautiful. I'm super excited for what the future brings."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

In the series, Karol G plays a character named Carla and she explained that one vital step in getting into character was being able to see herself decked out in her wardrobe and make-up and become someone else.

"For me, to see me as a different person in the mirror... I was like a different person, another girl. It helped me to get into the character easier," she explained.

In the six-episode Netflix miniseries, Sofia Vergara stars as the titular Griselda Blanco, the notorious real-life Colombian kingpin who created one of history's most profitable cartels while running cocaine through Miami.

Griselda -- which also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito -- debuts with all six episodes on Jan. 25 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Karol G is also gearing up to go the the GRAMMYs on Feb. 4, where she's nominated for her second time.

"I am super excited. I think I dreamed my whole life of being there," she said. "I'm happy that I'm nominated but just to have the opportunity to enjoy the moment. To see some of the most amazing artists that I admire a lot, I'm gonna enjoy the night a lot."

