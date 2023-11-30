Sofia Vergara makes a major transformation in her upcoming miniseries Griselda -- looking almost unrecognizable as the infamous "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco.

On Thursday, Netflix released the latest trailer for the six-episode series -- which Vergara also executive produced -- giving fans a look at how the actress and America's Got Talent judge embodies the notorious real-life Colombian kingpin, who created one of history's most profitable cartels while running cocaine through Miami.

Griselda had dozens of dealers and thugs in her employ, but the trailer shows she was more than capable of handling her own business -- sometimes with a baseball bat.

"After all that I have been through, I'm not gonna give it away for nothing!" she threatens in the trailer.

Watch the full clip below:

Netflix

The real-life Griselda Blanco was a key figure in the drug trade between Colombia and the United States from the 1970s through the early 2000s. She died in September 2012 after a drive-by shooting in Medellín.

Griselda also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and includes a guest appearance from Colombian singer Karol G.

Griselda debuts with all six episodes on Jan. 25, 2024 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: