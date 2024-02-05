Watch Karol G Call Her Dad After First-Ever GRAMMY Win (Exclusive)

Karol G is a GRAMMY winner and made history at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. The 32-year-old performer earned her first-ever gramophone for Best Música Urbana Album for her 2023 LP Mañana Será Bonito during Sunday night's award show, which marked her second time being nominated. The win also marked the first time a female reggaeton artist has won the category.

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage, the "TQG" singer was visibly glowing from her win, admitting that she was "still trying to calm down" from the high of hearing her name called.

"I came with no expectation; it is my first time being [at the] GRAMMYs, and just to have the opportunity to be surrounded with a lot of legends that I admire, it's such a gift," she shared. "I am super happy, I don't know, like, I just wanna call to my father and say like, 'Papi we did it!'"

The Best Música Urbana Album category was added in 2022. Bad Bunny is the only other person to win the award, having taken it two years in a row for El Último Tour del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti.

"Hello everybody, my name is Karol G. I am from Medellín, Colombia. This is my first time at the GRAMMYs, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy," Karol said when accepting the award. "I'm super happy, I'm super nervous, I'm super excited to be in front of so many legends that I admire and respect."

"This is such a beautiful thing. My album has given me the best memories in my own life, my whole life -- my fans that came and enjoyed my album, that gave motivation and inspiration and heal with me -- thank you so much," she continued. "I promise to give you my best always. And I hope that this is the first of so many. So thank you, everybody."

When speaking with ET at the series premiere of Netflix's new crime drama miniseries Griselda in Miami, Florida, last month -- in which Karol makes her acting debut -- the acclaimed songstress-turned-actress remained humble about her nomination, mostly looking forward to a night surrounded by artists she greatly respects.

"I am super excited. I think I dreamed my whole life of being there," she said at the time. "I'm happy that I'm nominated but just to have the opportunity to enjoy the moment. To see some of the most amazing artists that I admire a lot, I'm gonna enjoy the night a lot."

Now, reflecting on the significance of her win, Karol told ET that she felt the honor would be "memorable for the rest of our lives."

"This industry is full of men and to represent women with our really great album, I am super happy," she added. "I am super grateful [to] my fans 'cause they gave me this too."

When the Colombia native told ET she hadn't called her parents yet, she took the chance to ring them up in Medellín, Colombia, leading to a sweet interaction between the award winner and her jubilant family.

"It's crazy because I always say when I have the opportunity, I always share my testimony," she told ET after ending the call with her parents. "To all the parents that can see this interview, for me it was everything that my father always trusted me -- even [in] the moments that I never trusted myself. He will always push me [like], 'Hey, you can do it. You're the best, you're a warrior, you are everything.'"

"So for me, 90 percent of these achievements are my dad and my family putting that support on me," she added. "So Dads, believe in your kids, support them. They're great!"

