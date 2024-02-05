GRAMMYs 2024: Here's What You Didn't See on TV

Since awards shows bring the wide world of celebrities together, there's bound to be some fun moments. That's exactly what happened on Sunday night at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The big winners of the night included Taylor Swift, who made history with her fourth Album of the Year win for Midnights, Miley Cyrus, who took home her first two GRAMMYs, Victoria Monét, who was named Best New Artist, Billie Eilish, and more.

Swift also announced her upcoming new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is coming out in April, much to the surprise and delight of Swifties everywhere.

But what happened that the cameras didn't catch? ET was inside the venue to catch all the unseen moments between the stars at this year's show. Here's what you didn't see on the broadcast.

This Is What You Came For

Calvin Harris, who dated Swift from 2015 to 2016, attended the annual awards show with his wife, Vick Hope.

And despite any awkwardness that might come with his ex being such a celebrated presence at Sunday's show, an eyewitness spotted Harris clapping for Swift as she made her way to her seat amid host Trevor Noah's monologue.

In fact, Swift walked past Harris' table on the way to her own, and he was seen turning to look at her before looking ahead. When Noah spoke about Swift's attention at NFL games as she cheers on her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Harris once again turned his attention to Swift. He then laughed and clapped when the comedian joked that he was going to be cutting the camera to former football player Terry Cruz whenever Swift was mentioned in an act of retaliation against Swift's critics.

Billy Meets Billie

Billy Joel and Billie Eilish greeted one another with a hug and kiss on the cheek. The two singer-songwriters had a cute moment together laughing and talking inside the arena.

Giving Miley Her Flowers

Though she had her own celebrations on Sunday, Swift was the first person on her feet when Miley Cyrus won her first GRAMMY for her song, "Flowers." Cyrus and Swift performed Swift's song, "Fifteen," back in 2009 at the GRAMMYs.

SZA's Shot

After scoring the most nominations at this year's show, SZA was spotted running up from the side stage to accept an award. In her speech she said she'd just taken a shot, and in the crowd Swift shouted out, "Yes you did!"

The "Anti-Hero" singer also threw her hands in the air and began clapping as SZA started crying on stage. And when SZA gave Swift a shoutout, the "Blank Space" songstress blew her a kiss.

Private Chats

ET spoke with Billie Eilish after her wins and she dished on what she talked about with fellow winner Miley Cyrus backstage.

"Not to blow up her spot, but she was saying, she was asking me if I also feel when I get up on stage that I say the dumbest s**t I could possibly say?" she told ET's Kevin Frazier of the exchange. "Absolutely, 100 percent. She was like, 'Why was I saying all that?'"

The multiple GRAMMY winner added, "Sorry, Miley, but I feel the same. I always get up there, and I just poop out of my mouth."

Taylor Likes Olivia's Guts

When Olivia Rodrigo was on stage performing her song, "Vampire," fans saw Swift singing along in the audience. But ET also spotted Swift pumping her arm in the air during a drum solo on the track, getting hyped for the performance.

Greeting the Carters

Since he's previously performed with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran made it a point to stop by Queen Bey's table to greet the icon and her husband, JAY-Z. He also shook the hand of their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

JAY was at the GRAMMYs to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and brought Blue on stage with him.

Miss Congeniality

In addition to making history at the GRAMMYs, Swift also had lots of fun, chatting with singer Jelly Roll in the audience. The two artists had a passionate discussion, with Taylor giving the country crooner a big hug before having a very engaged conversation. She also was spotted talking and laughing in a group with SZA and Lizzo.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini also gave Tay a cute kiss on the cheek as they posed for a pic.

