Kat Von D is closing the doors of her Los Angeles tattoo parlor, High Voltage. The tattoo artist took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she and her family are relocating to Indiana and, as a result, is shutting down the tattoo parlor, which was the subject of the TLC reality series L.A. Ink.

"As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA," the 39-year-old reality TV star wrote. "After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there."

She continued, "This means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop @highvoltagetat here in West Hollywood on Dec 1. I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often."

In her heartfelt goodbye to the West Hollywood tattoo shop, Von D announced that over the next month and a half, the parlor would be regularly offering appointments before closing for good on Dec. 1.

"With that being said, we will be celebrating the HvT legacy this next month and a half by tattooing regularly at the shop, and welcome all of you to come and get tattooed by one of my talented fellow artists in the month of November! Appointments are booking up quickly, so I suggest either coming by the shop and setting up time, or going to highvoltagetattoo.com and making your appointment!," Von D shared. "I also strongly suggest following my talented fellow artists to see where they end up going in their journey!"

Von D went on to thank her "tattoo family" and those who have supported her and her shop over the last 14 years, as she prepares to permanently bid California farewell.

"I’d like to thank my beloved tattoo family that I’ve had the honor and privilege of working alongside," she added. "And a very special THANK YOU to all you wonderfully supportive folks who have come through @highvoltagetat over the years! Whether you came by to get tattooed, buy a tshirt, or just take a photo and say hi, I adore you for showing my little shop so much love! Thank you for 14 years of love + tattooing! #highvoltagetattoo #hvt."

Last year, the makeup mogul stepped down from her extremely popular makeup line, Kat Von D Beauty, after sharing that she was having trouble juggling her personal life and her other interests.

"This past year has been one of great change for me," Von D began the lengthy message. "As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour!"

"As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity," she continued. "It's hard to admit this, since I've always said 'You can do everything and anything.' But I don't think admitting one's limits is a bad thing. With that said, I've decided to sell my shares of the brand, turning it over to Kendo, my partners for the past 11 years."

Von D acknowledged that turning over her makeup line was "not an easy decision."

"But after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that," she shared.

Lastly, she revealed that Kat Von D Beauty would rebrand itself to KvD Vegan Beauty and would continue to be sold online and in-store at Sephora.

"I'd like to thank my beloved fans+followers who supported my vision to create a brand that stood for compassion, true artistry, and challenged modern ideals of beauty -- most of which I never could relate to," she wrote. "I was able to create a makeup line that made outsiders like me feel like we have a place in this 'beauty' world, and gave myself and others the tools to express ourselves in our own unique way, whether it was embraced by the majority or not. And I just couldn’t have done any of this without you!"

