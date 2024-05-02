Kate Beckinsale Returns to the Red Carpet 1 Month After Hospital Stint

Kate Beckinsale is back on the red carpet.

Following her hospitalization for an undisclosed illness, the 50-year-old actress stepped out for the King's Trust Gala in New York City on Thursday.

Beckinsale stunned in a white organza, one-shoulder gown that featured a cut-out on one side of her stomach and a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with sky-high heels and a green bejeweled bag, and wore her hair in a ponytail with an oversized black bow.

Beckinsale -- along with stars including Chrissy Teigen, Penélope Cruz and Kate Moss -- were on hand to shine a spotlight on the transformative impact of King Charles III's philanthropic work in the U.S.

The event was chaired by King's Trust Global Ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassadors Group Lionel Richie and King’s Trust Global Ambassador Edward Enninful OBE.

Kate Beckinsale at the King's Trust Gala on May 2. - Gotham/FilmMagic

Beckinsale's last red carpet appearance was in February at Netflix's SAG celebration in Los Angeles. The following month, Beckinsale posted since-deleted photos of herself in the hospital.

"Kate Beckinsale hasn't been doing or feeling well. She was supposed to go to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and had to cancel," a source told ET at the time of the March 10 event. "She is doing her best to take care of herself, but it's not a great situation."

By the time April rolled around, Beckinsale once again took to Instagram, this time to share a since-deleted photo of herself wearing a shirt that red "Tummy Troubles Survivor."

Beckinsale only captioned the photo with a white heart emoji and didn't share if stomach problems were the reason she was hospitalized.

