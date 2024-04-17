Kate Beckinsale is a survivor! After sharing photos of herself in the hospital with a mystery ailment last month, the 50-year-old British actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a series of photos and videos of herself with her pets on her bed at home.

Though she didn't specifically comment on her recent hospitalizations or any particular health issues, Beckinsale was wearing a rather pointed T-shirt featuring a bunny rabbit wearing knight's armor that read, "Tummy Troubles Survivor."

She paired the shirt with jeans a black headband and a giant velvet black bow.

She captioned the post with an arm flex and white heart emoji.

This marks Beckinsale's first post of herself since she shared images from the hospital last month. In a post for U.K. Mother's Day that has since been made private or been deleted by the post's owner, Beckinsale shared images from her hospital bed.

"Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother," she captioned the post at the time, referencing her mom, Judy Loe. "Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s**t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t . And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

Last month a source gave ET an update on Beckinsale's condition amid her hospitalization.

"Kate Beckinsale hasn't been doing or feeling well. She was supposed to go to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and had to cancel," the source shared. "She is doing her best to take care of herself, but it's not a great situation."

Beckinsale has been dealing with lots of loss and illness in her family recently. Her longtime stepfather, Roy Battersby, died earlier this year.

"I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost," she wrote on Instagram.

She also shared that her mother, Judy Loe, has been "gracefully and quietly dealing with stage four cancer for the last six years."

Kate also honored her late father, Richard Beckinsale, last month on the anniversary of his death.

"Oh the day you died comes round so suddenly even when I’m expecting it," Kate wrote. "This is my first year without any father figure at all for a long long time. How I miss you. How familiar this falling through an abyss. How horribly like home falling with no one to catch you feels. I hope your energies have met. I’m so grateful to have had your love. I feel it, like an echo. X"

Richard died unexpectedly in 1979 of what was believed to have been a massive heart attack.

