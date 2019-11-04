Three years after first filing for divorce, the marriage of Kate Beckinsale and director Len Wiseman has been terminated.

The former flames' divorce has been officially finalized, ET has learned.

While the pair reportedly didn't have a prenup, Beckinsale asked in divorce docs that she be allowed to keep her personal effects and jewelry in the division of their assets, as well as her earnings following their legal separation, which came almost a year before they actually filed for divorce, TMZ reports.

The pair -- who first met in 2003 on the set of Underworld and tied the knot in May 2004 -- announced the news of their separation in November 2015.

Nearly one year later, Wiseman officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents, Wiseman requested that the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party be terminated.

This is the first divorce for Beckinsale and the second for Wiseman. The Total Recall director was previously married to Dana Wiseman, a school teacher, until their split in 2003, shortly before going public with his relationship with Beckinsale.

The couple has no children together, however, Beckinsale has a teenage daughter, Lily, from her previous relationship with actor Michael Sheen.

The actress was recently involved in a brief but high-profile romance with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. Check out the video below to hear more.

