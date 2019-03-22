Kate Beckinsale is ready for a fresh start.

The 45-year-old actress mysteriously removed all of her posts from her Instagram page on Friday morning. No word on why she wiped her profile clean, but fans can still see her 2.8 million followers on the page, as well as the 356 people she follows.

Just two days ago, the Widow star shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to her late father, who died when she was five years old. In the since-deleted post, she she uploaded photos from her father, Richard Beckinsale's, life.

"40 years is a lot of missing,” she captioned the slideshow. “Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx."

Her decision to delete her posts comes as the British actress has been making headlines for her steamy romance with Pete Davidson. The two have not been shy when it comes to showing PDA, recently spotted making out in the back of a car after attending the premiere of the Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, in Hollywood.

Then earlier this week, the two had dinner with Beckinsale's mom and stepfather while in California. Meanwhile, the comedian addressed his new girlfriend on Saturday Night Live, fighting back against criticisms of the pair's age difference, and telling the audience, "It doesn't really bother us."

For more on the pair, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Have Dinner with Her Family -- See the Pic!

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Lock Lips After Attending 'Dirt' Premiere

Kate Beckinsale Shares Her Dating Dealbreaker

Related Gallery