Pete Davidson is meeting the family!

The Saturday Night Live star was photographed having dinner with Kate Beckinsale, as well as her mom, Judy Loe, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby. The foursome was spotted at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Tuesday; Davidson, 25, was seen in the driver's seat as the group left the restaurant, with Beckinsale, 45, in the passenger seat.

The pair's outing suggests that Beckinsale and Davidson -- who have been romantically linked for the past few months -- might be getting serious. Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of Beckinsale's father's death. Actor Richard Beckinsale died of a heart attack in 1979. He was 31.

NGRE / BACKGRID

Beckinsale posted an Instagram tribute to her father before dinner. "40 years is a lot of missing. Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx #march19," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos.

Davidson and Beckinsale haven't been shy about their romance lately. The day before, the pair was spotted making out in the backseat of a car, just after they attended the premiere for the Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, at The Arclight in Hollywood.

And Davidson recently addressed his new girlfriend on SNL, fighting back against criticisms of the pair's age difference, and telling the audience, "it doesn't really bother us."

"So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is," Davidson suggested in rapid-fire succession. "Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Beckinsale Pays Tribute to Her Father on 40th Anniversary of His Death

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Lock Lips After Attending 'Dirt' Premiere

Kate Beckinsale Shares Her Dating Dealbreaker

Related Gallery