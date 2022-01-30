Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pack on the PDA in NYC
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa brought romance to NYC. The Truth Be Told actress posted a selfie featuring her and her fiancé sharing a kiss. “The Big 🍎 is always good to us 🙏.”
In the photo, the pair share a kiss as the New York City skyline sits in the background. “OH MY GOSH😍,” Queer Eyes Tan France commented. “❤️,” actress Leslie Mann wrote. Heather Perry also commented with a single red heart emoji.
Hudson’s picture with her fiancé comes after the actress and their 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose had a girls day in the city. “We miss our boys but mommy and lady having fun in the big city 🌸 Also, this coat is heaven! @proenzaschouler 😜❤️In other news: Rani Rose will not take these glasses off! #itsawholething 💓💓,” Hudson captioned a series of pics on Instagram.
In the photo, Hudson and Rani showed off their winter fashion in their winter coats as they strolled hand in hand in the city.
Hudson, 42, and Fujikawa, 35, got engaged in September.
In November, the Bride Wars star talked to ET about wedding planning. "You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning," the actress joked. "Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I'm going back and forth between like, what is this really going to look like?"
Hudson added, "Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is, like, a lot. It's a lot," she continued. "I made a whole movie about it."
