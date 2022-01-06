Kate Hudson is getting candid about her dating days.

Hudson took to Instagram Thursday to play a game of "Truth of Drink" for her craft vodka line, King St. Vodka, when she asked her followers about their most embarrassing dating story.

After posing the question, the Truth Be Told actress took the time to answer it herself, sharing a tidbit from one of her date nights, pre-engagement to fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

"I wasn't embarrassed, I just went from one date to another date in the same date," Hudson shared. "I showed up with one date, and I left with another."

In September, Hudson, who shares 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose with Fujikawa, announced that she is engaged to her longtime love. "Let's go!" Hudson captioned the pic of the pair kissing along with wedding emojis.

In November, Hudson, spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier about her upcoming nuptials, joking that planning her wedding will be a lot like her 2009 film Bride Wars.

"You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning," Hudson quipped. "Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I'm going back and forth between like, what is this really going to look like."

"Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is like, a lot, it's a lot," she continued. "I made a whole movie about it."

She also shared her children’s reaction to the news, telling ET, 17-year-old Ryder and 10-year-old Bingham are also "really excited" about mom's big day.

"I think they're really excited," she gushed. "It was something they were really excited for, all of us, and I'm just really happy."

