Kate Hudson Reflects on Her Dating Days: 'I Just Went From One Date to Another'
Kate Hudson on ‘Pre-Planning’ Her Wedding With Fiancé Danny Fuji…
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Gets Stood Up By Her Date (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Is Disappointed by Her Date's Reaction t…
Betty White's Agent Looks Back on Her Final Days, Shuts Down Rum…
Katie Lowes Butts Heads With Her Boss in CBS' 'Christmas Takes F…
Christa B. Allen on Jennifer Garner Friendship and How TikTok Is…
Shannen Doherty on ‘Connecting’ With Bruce Willis While Filming …
Chrissy Metz Praises Mandy Moore Directing Her on 'This Is Us' S…
‘1883’s Sam Elliott on Having Issues With His Cowboy Hat on the …
Sandra Bullock on Returning to Netflix With New Film ‘The Unforg…
‘1883’s Isabel May on Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Being ‘Mom and D…
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Shares Inside Scoop on Film…
Keke Palmer Shares Update on 'Sister Act 3' and Shoots Her Shot …
‘Grey's Anatomy' Star Camilla Luddington Reacts to Her First ET …
Watch Kate Middleton's Impressive Piano Performance at Royal Chr…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Their 2021 Family Christ…
Watch Billie Eilish Break Character and Laugh During ‘SNL’ Hosti…
Celebrating Movie Milestones: ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘Dreamgirls…
Holiday Movie Milestones: ’Serendipity,’ ‘The Santa Clause 3’ an…
Kate Hudson is getting candid about her dating days.
Hudson took to Instagram Thursday to play a game of "Truth of Drink" for her craft vodka line, King St. Vodka, when she asked her followers about their most embarrassing dating story.
After posing the question, the Truth Be Told actress took the time to answer it herself, sharing a tidbit from one of her date nights, pre-engagement to fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.
"I wasn't embarrassed, I just went from one date to another date in the same date," Hudson shared. "I showed up with one date, and I left with another."
In September, Hudson, who shares 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose with Fujikawa, announced that she is engaged to her longtime love. "Let's go!" Hudson captioned the pic of the pair kissing along with wedding emojis.
In November, Hudson, spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier about her upcoming nuptials, joking that planning her wedding will be a lot like her 2009 film Bride Wars.
"You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning," Hudson quipped. "Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I'm going back and forth between like, what is this really going to look like."
"Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is like, a lot, it's a lot," she continued. "I made a whole movie about it."
She also shared her children’s reaction to the news, telling ET, 17-year-old Ryder and 10-year-old Bingham are also "really excited" about mom's big day.
"I think they're really excited," she gushed. "It was something they were really excited for, all of us, and I'm just really happy."
RELATED CONTENT
Kate Hudson and 3-Year-old Rani Show Off Twinning Holiday Style
'That's My Jam' First Look: Watch Kate Hudson Sing Ariana Grande!
Kate Hudson Jokes Wedding Planning Is Like Her 'Bride Wars' Movie
Related Gallery